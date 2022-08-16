Bay Area Gets Taste of Dreaded Summer Combo: Soaring Temperatures and Drifting Wildfire Smoke

Along the bay's shore and coast, however, conditions will be downright humane, with highs from the 60s to 80s. Most of the Bay Area will see a pronounced cooldown beginning Wednesday and continuing through the weekend.

At 3 p.m., temperatures across the region ranged from the high 50s along the coast to the low 100s in the inland valleys. On the hot side: 105 in Brentwood, 102 in Livermore and Concord, 101 in Healdsburg and 99 in Santa Rosa. On the very cool side of the spectrum: 58 at Pacifica and Ocean Beach in San Francisco, 59 in El Granada on the San Mateo County coast, and 65 at Bolinas.

Most of interior California will not see any break from the heat until Saturday at the earliest, with triple-digit temperatures expected to linger across a 400-mile stretch of the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys. In Redding, at the northern end of that stretch, the average high through Friday is forecast to be about 108. Bakersfield, at the opposite end of the great valley, is looking at an average high of about 104 for that same time frame.