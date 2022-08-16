Effort To Recall LA District Attorney Fails To Qualify For Ballot

Not Enough Signatures Verified In Effort To Recall LA District Attorney George Gascon

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon will not face a recall election, county officials announced on Monday. Critics of Gascon, led by prosecutors in his own office, have once again failed to get the more than 560,000 signatures necessary to place a recall before voters.

Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED

Megafloods Could Be On The Horizon In California

New research suggests climate change is increasing the likelihood of California-wide megafloods. Warming temperatures have already doubled the risk of this type of inundation brought on by a succession of storms, lasting for as long as a month.

Reporter: Ezra David Romero, KQED

A year ago, the Caldor Fire burned through the small town of Grizzly Flats in Northern California. The fire destroyed more than 400 homes. A new investigation from CapRadio and The California Newsroom found that the U.S. Forest Service predicted — for decades — a wildfire could devastate Grizzly Flats. But its plan to protect the town didn’t get done.

Reporter: Scott Rodd, CapRadio