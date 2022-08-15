KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Morning Report

Newsom Wants To Extend Life Of California's Last Nuclear Power Plant

KQED News Staff
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

An aerial shot of the nuclear plant, which contains two large silos, various buildings, a large parking lot and vats of water, all located a few yards off the beach.
 (Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images)

Governor Newsom Proposes More Than Billion Dollar Loan To Keep Diablo Canyon Nuclear Plant Open 

Governor Gavin Newsom has a plan to extend the operation of California’s last nuclear power plant. Diablo Canyon on the Central Coast is scheduled for closure by 2025.
Reporter: Benjamin Purper, KCBX 

Bill Would Make State-Issued ID Cards Available To All Californians

For several years now, undocumented immigrants in California have been able to get a driver’s license, which doubles as a critical piece of ID. But what about immigrants who don’t drive?
Reporter: Josie Huang, KPCC 

Many Afghans In California Struggle With Life Away From Their Home Country 

A year ago today, the Taliban entered Kabul and the U.S. military began a frenzied airlift to evacuate tens of thousands of people out of Afghanistan. Now, many of those Afghans are trying to build new lives in California.
Reporter: Tyche Hendricks, KQED

Sponsored