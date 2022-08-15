Newsom Wants To Extend Life Of California's Last Nuclear Power Plant

Governor Newsom Proposes More Than Billion Dollar Loan To Keep Diablo Canyon Nuclear Plant Open
Governor Gavin Newsom has a plan to extend the operation of California’s last nuclear power plant. Diablo Canyon on the Central Coast is scheduled for closure by 2025.
Reporter: Benjamin Purper, KCBX
Bill Would Make State-Issued ID Cards Available To All Californians
For several years now, undocumented immigrants in California have been able to get a driver’s license, which doubles as a critical piece of ID. But what about immigrants who don’t drive?
Reporter: Josie Huang, KPCC
Many Afghans In California Struggle With Life Away From Their Home Country
A year ago today, the Taliban entered Kabul and the U.S. military began a frenzied airlift to evacuate tens of thousands of people out of Afghanistan. Now, many of those Afghans are trying to build new lives in California.
Reporter: Tyche Hendricks, KQED