Adam Gray Talks Water, Guns and Bucking His Own Party

Marisa and Scott head to Sacramento, where the legislature is in the home stretch of the session. They analyze Governor Gavin Newsom's nomination of Supreme Court Associate Justice Patricia Guerrero to become the state's next Chief Justice and discuss whether Newsom will sign a bill to create safe drug consumption sites in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Oakland. Then, Democratic Assemblyman Adam Gray joins to talk about growing up in Merced County, his splits with party leadership and his run for Congress.