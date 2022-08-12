KQED is a proud member of
As New School Year Begins, Some S.F. Teachers Still Haven’t Been Paid What They’re Owed

Ericka Cruz GuevarraAlan MontecilloMaria Esquinca
Washington High School teacher Carolyn Karlovic holds a protest sign during a SFUSD Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in San Francisco. Educators addressed the board demanding cost of living increases and improvements to the district's payroll system.

School starts again at San Francisco Unified next week. But some teachers and staff still haven’t been fully paid what they’re owed for last year. 

Since at least January, SFUSD has had problems with its new payroll system, EmpowerSF. These problems still haven’t been fully resolved, and hundreds of teachers and staff say they’re still being shortchanged.

District leaders, including the new superintendent, say fixing this is a top priority. But this problem has left educators feeling furious, and in some cases demoralized, as another school year begins.

Guest: Ida Mojadad, reporter for the San Francisco Standard covering education and housing


