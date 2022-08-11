Judge Rules Walgreens Contributed To Opioid Crisis In San Francisco

Walgreens Found To Have Contributed To Opioid Epidemic In San Francisco

San Francisco has won a landmark lawsuit against Walgreens pharmacy over its role in fueling the opioid epidemic in the city. A federal judge found that Walgreens filled hundreds of thousands of suspicious prescriptions for powerful painkillers over 15 years, without taking steps to prevent their misuse.

Governor Newsom Announces Historic Supreme Court Nomination

California’s Supreme Court may soon get its first Latina Chief Justice. Patricia Guerrero currently sits on the state’s supreme court as an associate justice and she’s held that role since March.

Reporter: Amanda Stupi, KQED

Delays For Thousands Of Californians Seeking Disability Payment

This year, potentially tens of thousands of Californians who couldn’t work because of health reasons, including pregnancy, have been forced to wait weeks -- or even months -- to get their “State Disability Insurance” payments.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED