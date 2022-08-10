KQED is a proud member of
LA City Council Approves Ban On Encampments Near Schools During Raucous Meeting

Ban On Homeless Encampments Approved By Los Angeles City Council

An L.A. City Council meeting turned chaotic Tuesday when members of the public started shouting at council members and one person made an attempt to lunge at the dais. The council was preparing to vote on an ordinance that would ban homeless encampments near schools and daycare centers.
Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report 

COVID Deaths Linked To Poor Air Quality

More than 4,250 COVID-19 deaths in California could have been prevented in one year if the entire state met National Ambient Air Quality Standards for particulate matter. That’s according to a new study by the Public Health Institute.
Guest: Dr. Paul English, Director of the Public Health Institute’s Tracking California program

