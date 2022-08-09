New Report Blasts California's Employment Development Department

New Report Finds EDD Lacked Urgency When Handling Unemployment Claims

California’s Employment Development Department was too slow delivering unemployment insurance payments to roughly 5 million workers during the pandemic. That’s from a new report by the Legislative Analyst's Office.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

Ukrainians Try To Settle Into California Communities

More than 22,000 Ukrainians have crossed the border from Mexico into California since the Russian invasion in February. Many have come to the Sacramento area, which already has a large and tight-knit Slavic community.

Reporter: Pauline Bartolone, CapRadio