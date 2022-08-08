Hotels Could Be Required To Provide Rooms For The Unhoused Population In LA

Voters To Decide Whether Hotels In Los Angeles Will Be Forced To Provide Rooms For Unhoused Community

Los Angeles voters will decide whether they want to require hotels across the city to provide vacant rooms to unhoused people. The City Council voted Friday to put the contentious hotel voucher program on the 2024 ballot.

Reporter: Megan Jamerson, KCRW

Farmworkers' March To Sacramento Continues

Farmworkers from across the state have joined the “March for the Governor’s Signature,” a 335 mile trek from Kern County to Sacramento, to show support for a voting rights bill. Although farmworkers say the bill is critical for unionization, some argue that it will not accomplish what it’s intended to do.

Reporter: Esther Quintanilla, KVPR