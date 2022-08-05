KQED is a proud member of
As Monkeypox Cases Surge In California, Feds Look To Increase Vaccine Supply

KQED News Staff
Feds Could Split Monkeypox Vaccine To Increase Supplies

Federal health officials are considering breaking single doses of monkeypox vaccine into smaller doses to stretch the current supply.  The Food and Drug Administration may allow healthcare providers to split a one-dose vial of the monkeypox vaccine into five doses.
Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC

New Book Chronicles California's Historical Fight Against Dust Bowl Refugees

Throughout history, struggling Americans have looked for greener pastures, with many striking out for California.  But some powerful people in the state have actively tried to keep the migrants out by setting up border checkpoints. 
Guest: Bill Lascher, Author of the book "The Golden Fortress: California's Border War on Dust Bowl Refugees"

