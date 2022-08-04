KQED is a proud member of
Save ArticleSave Article
'Stay on the Safer Side': A Look at the Long Wait to Get the Monkeypox Vaccine

Sara HossainiAlexander GonzalezMarnette Federis
People waiting in a long line
Hundreds of people wait in a walk-in line for a Monkeypox vaccine at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Hundreds of people have lined up for multiple blocks every day this week to receive the monkeypox vaccine at a walk-in clinic at the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center (ZSFG), the city’s main public hospital.

With California and the city of San Francisco declaring a public health emergency over the growing number of monkeypox cases, officials say more vaccine doses should be arriving soon. But demand is high and supply remains low.

Officials said the city received about 4,000 doses at the end of last week. The ZSFG was able to administer 650 doses Tuesday, according to the San Francisco Public Health Department. More people lined up Wednesday, some getting there as early as 6:30 a.m., and all available doses there were assigned by about 9 a.m. Officials said another allotment of more than 10,000 vaccines is expected, but it’s unclear when those will arrive.

There have been nearly 400 cases reported in San Francisco and more than 1,000 statewide.

Those waiting in line had a variety of reasons for getting the shot. Andrew Hashoush, who lives in San Francisco, said he decided to go to the clinic after researching the virus and seeing social media posts about the disease’s characteristic rash.

“I really do not want that to happen to me,” said Hashoush.

Brandy Fabian, who lives in Richmond and works in San Francisco, was among those who were waiting for the shot on Tuesday morning. He started his commute early and was in line by 7 a.m. He said he wasn’t expecting the wait to stretch multiple blocks but that he was determined to get the shot.

“I think it's mostly seeing the outcomes or the aftermath of people who have been infected just because, seeing those warts appear like on your skin, on your face, it doesn't seem like something that I want to deal with,” he said. “I kind of want to just like also stay on the safer side.”

KQED’s Carlos Cabrera-Lomelí was also among those who attempted to get the shot multiple times. He waited in line Tuesday but had to leave for work. He decided to try again Wednesday, spending two hours in line before finally getting the dose.

"The crowd was probably men .... some doing work on their computer, some with books, some pulled up the lawn chairs, everything," said Cabrera-Lomelí. "Some people I spoke to had been there since seven, even six. Everyone I spoke to was really serious about about why they wanted to be there."

Juan Cruz, who came to the city from Petaluma, said it was better to get the disease in control now before it gets out of hand.

"I actually think it's important just because we saw what happened with COVID," said Cruz. "We have the vaccine now. Why not get it? I think it'd be better to prevent it."

Dr. Lukejohn Day, Chief Medical Officer at ZSFG, said the majority of cases have spread in networks of men who have sex with men but that anyone can get monkeypox since the virus spreads primarily through close physical contact.

“Our goal right now is to efficiently, expeditiously and fairly and equitably administer those vaccines to the community who is at risk,” said Day.

Those eligible for the vaccines include gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men and trans people who have sex with men and have multiple partners, as well as sex workers of any sexual orientation/gender. Those who have been exposed to the virus are also eligible for the vaccine regardless of sexual orientation, as well as people who are at high-risk because of their jobs, such as healthcare workers.

Hunter Speight, a 24-year-old San Francisco resident, said that as a hairstylist who is in contact with many people throughout the day, it was important for him to get the vaccine.

"I came by yesterday, and the line was about this long, and I thought if I came back today, it would be as long, but I was wrong," said Speight, adding that the long wait won't deter him. "I brought a book, and I expected to wait this long, it's not a surprise."

KQED’s Carlos Cabrera-Lomelí contributed to this report.

