Dodgers Legendary Announcer Vin Scully Dies At 94

Legendary Broadcaster Vin Scully Dies At 94

He was the voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers for decades. On Tuesday, Vin Scully died at the age of 94.

Fire Activity Likely To Increase In California In Coming Months

California faces increased wildfire danger across much of the state into the fall months. This comes as crews continue to battle the biggest fire of the year in Siskiyou County.

Reporter: Kevin Stark, KQED

Farmworkers March To Sacramento For Voting Rights

Farmworkers from across California are beginning a march up the Central Valley on Wednesday morning. It’s all to support a voting rights bill.

Reporter: Esther Quintanilla, KVPR

Slow Going For New Law Aimed At Forgiving Debt For Civil Assessments

Some state courts appear to be dragging their feet following a new law, that’s intended to give relief to people piling up late fees for infractions like traffic tickets.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED