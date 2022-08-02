KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

California Declares State Of Emergency Over Monkeypox Outbreak

KQED News Staff
Three vials of the monkeypox vaccine Jynneos photographed side by side, standing up, against a dark background.
 (Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency as part of California's ongoing response to the monkeypox outbreak.  Meanwhile in San Francisco, the city’s main public hospital plans to distribute more monkeypox vaccine on Tuesday.
Reporter: Sara Hossaini, KQED

Lawmakers Back In Sacramento To Tackle Key Legislation

State lawmakers have reconvened in Sacramento after a month-long summer recess for the final, frenzied month of the legislative session. There are a number of bills that will be voted on, from abortion to gun rights.
Guest: Emily Hoeven, Author of the WhatMatters newsletter for CalMatters

