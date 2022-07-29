L.A. County Decides Not To Re-Implement Mask Mandate

L.A. County Will Not Issue New Indoor Mask Mandate

L.A. County health officials have pushed the pause button on reinstituting an indoor public mask mandate. The data show that LA is right on the cusp of dropping into the CDC’s medium COVID risk level. That’s due to hospitalizations dipping slightly.

Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC

Women-Led Farm Looks To Change Stigma Facing Black Farmers

Farming in California has not been a friendly place to Black people, let alone Black women. Only one percent of farmland in the state is Black owned.

Reporter: Ariana Proehl, KQED