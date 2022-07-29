KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Morning Report

L.A. County Decides Not To Re-Implement Mask Mandate

KQED News Staff
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

L.A. County Will Not Issue New Indoor Mask Mandate

L.A. County health officials have pushed the pause button on reinstituting an indoor public mask mandate. The data show that LA is right on the cusp of dropping into the CDC’s medium COVID risk level. That’s due to hospitalizations dipping slightly. 
Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC

Women-Led Farm Looks To Change Stigma Facing Black Farmers

Farming in California has not been a friendly place to Black people, let alone Black women. Only one percent of farmland in the state is Black owned.
Reporter: Ariana Proehl, KQED

Sponsored