Marisa and Scott head to Southern California, where several key House contests are underway. First, they discuss California Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye's decision not to seek another term and reaction to Governor Newsom's opposition to Proposition 30. Then, Democrat Christy Smith joins to share stories from her life and career and talk about her run for Congress in the 27th district.
Political Breakdown
Christy Smith Hopes Third Time Is the Charm in Run for Congress
28:43
Christy Smith, candidate for Congress in California's 27th district, on Political Breakdown. (Scott Shafer/KQED)
Sponsored