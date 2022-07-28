Families Deal With Devastating Losses From Oak Fire

As Fire Fight Continues, Families Forced To Deal With Devastation From Oak Fire

As firefighters make gains on the Oak Fire burning near Yosemite National Park, families are beginning to reckon with the devastation. California’s largest fire of the year so far, has consumed nearly 19,000 acres and forced thousands to flee.

Reporter: Joshua Yeager, KVPR

Chief Justice Will Not Seek Second Term

The chief justice of California's Supreme Court says she will not seek a second term in November. Tani Cantil-Sakauye says she will retire at the end of her term on January 1.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

Rally Held Calling For Restrictions On Solitary Confinement

Organizers rallied outside the Glendale offices of State Senator Anthony Portantino on Wednesday to call for support of a bill that would put restrictions on the use of solitary confinement.

Reporter: Robert Garrova, KPCC