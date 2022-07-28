KQED is a proud member of
Bay Curious

'It's Kind Of A Weird Message': The Fraught Story Behind Those Giant Cutouts Off Central Valley Highways

Cesar Saldaña
Large paintings stand in a flat field. They depic two men in work clothes, one holds a shovel, the other a handful of dirt.
Two of the eleven subjects in Cerney's Farmer & Irrigator installation at The Farm in Salinas, Ca. The men are the most visible subjects that can be seen by drivers on Highway 68. (Cesar Saldaña/KQED)

Californias Central Valley boasts some beautiful landscapes, often missed by drivers bombing down I-5 between Northern and Southern California. But if you've ever driven to say Salinas, or Carmel, you may have noticed some giant art along the way. Scattered throughout the area, off many different roads, are hundreds of brightly colored, plywood cutout scenes of Americana.

Bay Curious listener Nick Loey drives these roads regularly and has often wondered about these giant art pieces — some of which are over 20-feet tall — sticking up in random fields in remote locations.

"They have a very distinct style, sort of like pop art, that depict what seem to be farm workers doing jobs in the field or sort of just posing with their pets or farm equipment," Loey said. He wants to know, "whether or not there’s some story behind that set of art. Is it an exposition for a specific artist? Is it a history piece that you're supposed to admire and enjoy as you're driving down the freeway or is it something more?"

Answering Nick's question took us into artist studios and farmworker communities. And like so many things, this art means different things depending on who you ask.

"Farmer & Irrigator"

If you've never seen this art before, I can't stress to you how large they are when you get up close to them. But driving by, the static cutouts almost feel interactive. From far away, it can look like figures crouched in the field or standing, surveying the day's work. It's only as drivers get closer that they realize the figures aren’t real people at all.

One of the most iconic of these giant artworks is "Farmer & Irrigator," found in a field along Highway 68 in Salinas, near an agricultural education center called The Farm. It depicts two men facing away from the highway and toward the landscape. One is standing, leaning his foot on a shovel digging into the dirt, while the other kneels, a handful of dirt in hand, as he surveys the view. Closer to the road, an older man dressed in plaid and a straw hat holds two cabbages.

John Cerney, the artist behind "Farmer & Irrigator," along with about 150 other plywood cutout paintings in California of this style, worked in agriculture for close to seven years. He created the art as an homage to the farmworkers providing the country with fresh produce.

"My first job was picking strawberries when I was fifteen years old," Cerney said. "I know how hard the work is. They get up early and it's a rough life. They're still underpaid. They work hard and I was happy to get that first gig and elevate them and draw attention to them."

The trouble is, many farmworkers living in these agricultural communities and driving by the art every day don’t feel the same way. That's in large part because most of the figures are depicted with white or light colored skin.

A large painting of a man with a white mustache, hat and tan jacket stands near the edge of a field, next to the road. The man holds two cabbages with more at his feet.
One of the 11 subjects in Cerney’s Farmer & Irrigator installation. Closest to the road, the painting is often vandalized. (Cesar Saldaña/KQED)

"Yeah, for me, that represents the growers," said Lauro Barajas, Regional Director for the United Farm Workers in Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties. "It's a nice painting, but it's kind of a weird message."

It has been almost a hundred years since white farmers worked the land in Salinas, Barajas said. Today, immigrants, most of whom are from states in southern Mexico like Chiapas, Guerrero and Oaxaca, are the ones doing the backbreaking labor of producing food for the country. And they don't see themselves represented in this artwork.

Although some of the subjects in Cerney's installation are based on photographs of Latinos, the ones that are most easily seen by the public don't appear to be. Some community members noted that farmworkers work hard to sustain their families and the country's food supply with their labor, so it's disheartening to see white or white-passing people take the credit in these highly visible art pieces.

"Since the inception of the UFW, when you do see farmworkers in art pieces, they are usually pretty positive," said labor rights activist Dolores Huerta, who co-founded the United Farmworkers (UFW) alongside Larry Itliong and César Chavez. Huerta drove by one of Cerneys paintings recently.

"But they're not farmworkers; they're the farmers. They are the growers or the owners of the land, not the people that are actually doing the work," she said.

Cerney confirmed this, saying that the owner of the land commissioned "Farmer & Irrigator" in 1995, directing Cerney to paint himself and members of his family alongside the fieldworkers.

The Tensions of Public Art

When I told Cerney that some members of the farmworker community don't feel seen in the installation, he was saddened. He never intended to misrepresent the farmworking community and said that he is just trying to make a living as an artist, something that’s difficult to do nowadays. He uses the commissions he receives to subsidize the work he's truly passionate about making.

A middle aged man in a white long sleeved tee shirt and baseball hat poses near a fence. In a trick of perspective, it looks like a giant hand next to him holds a mirror with James' Dean's face reflected.
Artist John Cerney standing near the entrance of his studio where he creates giant highway paintings. Cerney often paints portraits of American celebrities like Marilyn Monroe, James Dean, and Aretha Franklin. (Cesar Saldaña/KQED)

"If it were left to myself — even though I grew up in this farming area and I worked in the [agriculture] industry myself for eight or nine years before I went to college — I wouldn't have necessarily picked that," he said. "It's just that they asked me to do it, they were paying me, and I'm a hired gun. I did what they wanted."

Nick Loey, who first asked about this art, wondered if they were part of a "history piece." While not intended as such, in many ways they are a testament to the age-old discrepancy in power between landowners who are seen and laborers who are not.

Though Cerney's intentions were good, the thing about public art is that once it's out there, the artist ceases to be part of the equation. The work is no longer about intent, but rather about the impact it has on those viewing it.

