Audit Finds Thousands Of Californians Without Safe Drinking Water

State Audit Slams Regulators For Failing Water System

A state audit report shows hundreds of thousands of Californians are drinking water that is unsafe, and many live in disadvantaged communities in the Central Valley. The state auditor’s report found nearly a million people in California face possible long-term health problems, like liver or kidney damage, or cancer, because their water comes from a failing system with some sort of contaminant, like nitrates or arsenic.

Reporter: Alex Hall, KQED

San Joaquin Valley's Next Air Pollution Crisis Could Come From Fallow Land

As the drought persists, many farmers are making the decision to fallow or set aside land that isn't being used to grow crops. But what does that actually mean and how does that impact residents living near these fields?

Guest: Andrew Ayers, a research fellow with the Public Policy Institute of California's Water Policy Center

Newsom, Democrats Split Over Proposition 30

Governor Gavin Newsom and the California Teachers Association are opposing Proposition 30, a “clean air initiative” on the November ballot that would tax the wealthiest Californians to pay for electric car rebates.

Reporter: Kevin Stark, KQED