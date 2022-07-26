California Man Details Monkeypox Experience

California Man Describes Pain From Monkeypox

The U.S. monkeypox outbreak is swiftly expanding. The CDC reports over 3400 known cases concentrated mainly among men who have sex with men. And in these early days of its spread, people can spend days in search of the right diagnosis.

Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC

SF Supervisors Expected To Ask For Reprieve For Skilled Nursing Facility

San Francisco Supervisors on Tuesday are expected to urge U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra to suspend plans to shut down Laguna Honda Hospital. It’s the largest skilled nursing facility in California.

Reporter: Rachael Myrow, KQED