Many Kids Who Lost Parents to COVID Will Now Get State Aid

She’s on the honor roll now and looking forward to college — a dream her father had for her.

The baby bonds are critical for their family, Martin said. He remembers their parents would help him with groceries or step in when he could not pay his own phone bill when he first moved away.

Now it’s his turn.

“The smallest amount can go a long way,” Martin said. “I want her to be prepared for when she goes to college and I’ll help in any way I can, so any other help available is greatly appreciated.”

Latino children account for the majority — 66% — of COVID orphans in California. Many of them are the sons and daughters of essential workers who were already facing economic uncertainty before the pandemic.

Across the country, non-white children lost parents or caregivers at four times the rate of their white peers, according to a report titled “Hidden Pain, Children who Lost a Parent or Caregiver to COVID-19 and What the Nation Can Do to Help Them,” released in December by The COVID Collaborative. Nationally, 250,000 kids have been left orphaned by the death of at least one parent or primary caregiver as of March 2022, reports the Global Reference Group for Children Affected by COVID-19.

Children who have lost a primary caregiver to COVID-19 have unique needs, said Marlo Cales, executive director of the Mourning Sun Children’s Foundation, an Apple Valley-based support organization for youth and their families who are grieving a death or loss of a loved one through abandonment, imprisonment or other types of separation. Cales said that for COVID-19 survivors, bereavement was intensified because many could not gather or grieve their loss with others. The ongoing pandemic is prolonging grief, she said.

“They are really feeling more alone and isolated,” she said. “Not only have they lost their person, they seem to be struggling with the inability to be able to connect with or find services that are meeting their particular needs of loss and grief because of the pandemic.”

California’s new program for this population is in line with a broader effort to provide trust funds for all low-income children who qualify for Medi-Cal, regardless of COVID’s impact on their families, said Shamika Gaskins, president and CEO of Grace and Child Poverty California, which advocated for the money.

“This is really a part of our longer-term vision to end child poverty in California by closing the racial wealth gap and providing opportunities for our most vulnerable children,” Gaskins said.

Delaware, Washington, Connecticut, Washington D.C., New York and Iowa are considering or have created their own trust fund programs for low-income children. Eligibility for most of the programs or proposals is tied to qualifying for the Medicaid program in each of those states.

Connecticut and Washington, D.C. approved baby bond programs last year. The Connecticut program begins in July 2023 with deposits up to $3,200 for each child. The D.C. program started with babies born in October 2021, and the funds are seeded with $500 plus annual deposits as long as the family’s income qualifies.

But California’s new program is the first in the nation to provide trust funds specifically for children who have lost parents or caregivers to COVID and for long-term foster youth. Walton, of COVID Survivors for Change, said the organization is working with a handful of states to consider scholarships or similar trust funds for children who have lost a parent or caregiver to COVID-19.