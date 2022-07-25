The Oak Fire West of Yosemite Triggers Evacuations, State of Emergency

During a packed town hall last night, officials said the fire slowed down slightly yesterday, after a weekend of hot and dry weather. It’s now most active in the Sierra National Forest, where it's possible burn scars from previous fires will slow it down.

L.A. County Health Officials Closed the Waiting List for the Monkeypox Vaccine One Day After it Opened

Large demand for limited monkeypox vaccine is causing problems for people most at risk. Some qualified people say they are being turned away at vaccine sites and given conflicting advice.

Reporter Jackie Fortier, KPCC

Truckers at the Port of Oakland Enter Second Week of Protests Over Mandatory Employee Classification

Many truckers are upset about AB 5, the state law that reclassifies many independent contractors as employees. Last week, the group snarled up traffic and slowed port operations. This week, have agreed not to block access to terminals and plan instead to rally in designated "free speech" zones set up by the port.

Reporter Holly J. McDede, KQED

Oakland City Council Moves to Push for Official Repeal of Prop 8

A federal judge struck down Prop 8, but the 2008 voter approved initiative to ban same-sex marriage is still in the California constitution. State lawmakers are talking about bringing a repeal before voters, but Oakland City Council President Pro Term Sheng Thao says they're not moving fast enough.