"DO THE WORK!" with W. Kamau Bell and Kate Schatz

Doing the Work with W. Kamau Bell and Kate Schatz

We’ve talked about racism again and again, particularly during the past few years. And yet, how many of us deeply understand both the root causes of racism and the reasons systemic racism persists today? And how many of us know what to do to change the power dynamics built into the fabric of our country and create more equitable systems and relationships?

Well, the co-authors of the new book “DO THE WORK! An Antiracist Activity Book” have some suggestions in their irreverent and thought-provoking book, which includes hands-on activities like the “Check Your Privilege” checklist and a Nina Simone coloring page.

Co-author Kate Schatz is the New York Times-bestselling author of the “Rad Women” book series, who describes herself as an educator, public speaker and left-handed vegetarian Bay Area-born-and-bred queer feminist activist mama.

Co-author W. Kamau Bell also hails from the Bay Area, and is a comedian, political commentator and TV host, whose CNN series United Shades of America just launched its seventh season. He’s also the director of the Showtime docuseries “We Need To Talk About Cosby.”

Something Beautiful: Presidio Tunnel Tops Park

How do you create a new park in an already densely populated city? How about on top of the cars! Well, San Francisco has a new feather in its cap: 14 acres of national park created on top of the roofs of tunnels where traffic passes through on its way to the Golden Gate Bridge — that’s this week’s look at Something Beautiful.