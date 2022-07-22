Governor Signs Package Of Bills Aimed At Reducing Gun Violence

Of the 8 bills Newsom signed on Thursday, one targets the sale of gun parts made from 3D printers, another prevents those convicted of child abuse or elder abuse from having a gun for 10 years … a third requires schools to report student threats or perceived threats of violence.

Politics Editor Scott Shafer, KQED Radio

Operations At The Port Of Oakland Come To Standstill Due To Ongoing Trucker Protest

This week's protests follow a U-S Supreme Court decision that rejected an industry bid to exclude truckers... who often own their own vehicles. Truckers are demanding either a repeal of AB5, or clarification as to how it will be enforced. Governor Gavin Newsom says truckers should work to implement the transition to AB5.

Mexican-American Lowrider Cruising Enthusiasts Working To Roll Back Decades Old Cruising Ban

If you’re of a certain age, you might remember the 1973 George Lucas film “American Graffiti” which celebrated California car cruising culture. But in a lot of cities, cruising has been illegal for years. The California Reports' Mary Franklin Harvin reports from San Jose…which recently scrapped its decades-old cruising ban.

Reporter Mary Franklin Harvin, The California Report