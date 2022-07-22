KQED is a proud member of
Political Breakdown

Malia Cohen on Her Early Meeting With DiFi and Her Run for State Controller

28:30
Scott ShaferGuy Marzorati
State Board of Equalization chair Malia Cohen on Political Breakdown. (Guy Marzorati/KQED)

Scott and Guy Marzorati discuss the House vote to recognize same-sex marriage on the federal level and local criticism to the federal response to the monkeypox outbreak. Then, Board of Equalization chair Malia Cohen joins to discuss her childhood in San Francisco, the meeting with then-mayor Dianne Feinstein that changed her life, her experience at Lowell High School and her run for state Controller.

