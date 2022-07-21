'Worth Going to Jail If Necessary': Rep. Jackie Speier on Getting Arrested in Fight for Abortion Rights

Donning green bandanas that said "Won't Back Down," the group marched from the Capitol, and within minutes of arriving at the fenced-off court building were ordered by Capitol police to "cease and desist." They instead sat down on the street, blocking traffic, and after repeated warnings from officers were led away.

"I've never been arrested before but I can hear the late Congressman John Lewis imploring me to get in good trouble," Speier wrote on Twitter. "We must be willing to speak out for patients who have the right to health care, and the fundamental right to bodily autonomy."

Other members of Congress arrested included Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, who said in a tweet that she and her colleagues made it back to the House in time to vote on bills later that day.

The protest follows last month's landmark ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and rescinding the constitutional right to an abortion.

Speier, who represents parts of San Francisco and the Peninsula — and plans to retire later at the end of her term — spoke live from the Capitol on Wednesday with KQED's Brian Watt about her decision to participate in this act of civil disobedience.