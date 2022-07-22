Hidden Gems: The Pirate Ship On Big Bear Lake

High in the San Bernardino Mountains sits the small city of Big Bear Lake. It's a vacation destination for families all over Southern California—in the winter for snow, and the summer for recreation by the area's namesake body of water. There are many companies that offer tours on Big Bear Lake's calm waters, but for those looking for a more unique ride, there's the Time Bandit.

The boat is replica of a Spanish galleon but much smaller at one-third of the size. It's been decked out as a miniature pirate ship: painted black, with red and white accents, fake skeletons tied to the shrouds, with a flag that says, "Time Flies When Having Rum." The captain of the ship is dressed in pirate gear, and sea shanties play over the speakers on the ship as it leave from the dock.

The 90-minute tour takes passengers around the western half of the lake, with beautiful views of the surrounding forested mountainsides. The captain of the ship discusses the history and ecology of the area, as well as pointing out places of interest. There are cheesy pirate jokes aplenty, and while the ship doesn't have a real cannon, a hand held version provides enough explosive power to make you feel like you're really swashbuckling. Kids are even invited up to try steering the ship and take a photo with the captain.

The ship lived a full and varied life before it arrived on the lake. It was hand built by a father and son in San Diego more than 50 years ago. The father, who was the would-be captain, began construction in his backyard in 1955, but didn't complete the vessel until 1969. His original intent was to sail the ship to the Sea of Cortez, near Baja California, and live on it. However, in the time it took him to build the boat, he lost interest in the idea.

In 1981 the ship ended up in the movie 'Time Bandits.' The film, written and directed by Terry Gilliam, is about a little boy with an interest in history, who gets taken on a wild adventure by a group of people who are able to travel through time. The travelers sail aboard a ship to their destinations, and the one used in the movie is the very same one that's floating on the lake today.