Mask Mandates Back At Some California Schools

San Diego Schools Implement Mask Mandate

With highly infectious subvariants of Omicron, like BA.5, increasing the spread of COVID-19, mask mandates continue to be re-introduced in the state. Starting Monday, the San Diego Unified School District will require indoor masking for thousands of students and staff involved with summer school activities.

Public Health Tax Ballot Initiave Fails To Advance

A ballot initiative that would’ve taxed the wealthy to fund public health programs won’t make it to the ballot this year. But that doesn’t mean the idea is dead.

Reporter: Caleigh Wells, KCRW

Foster Youth Stress Importance Of Young People Being Involved In Vaccination Efforts

A group of foster youth gave a presentaton to the state public health director last week about why it's important to include young people in COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

Reporter: Holly J. McDede, KQED

Californa Leads The Way In Electric Vehicle Buying Spree

New sales numbers are out showing Americans are buying EVs at record levels, and they'd actually be buying a lot more if it weren’t for supply chain problems affecting the availability of vehicles. California, perhaps not surprisingly, is leading the electric vehicle buying spree.

Guest: Loren McDonald, Electric Vehicle Industry Analyst