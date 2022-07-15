KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Morning Report

Los Angeles County Could Face Mask Mandate In The Coming Weeks

KQED News Staff
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 (Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty Images)

LA County Shifts To CDC's High Level Of COVID Community Risk

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise across the state.  And now, federal health officials say L.A. County’s COVID community risk is high. 
Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC

New Podcast Looks At Undocumented Community And Housing

Housing is an issue across the state and it's been aggravated by the pandemic. A new podcast, Undocumented and Unhoused, released in partnership with Altiplano and Latino USA, looks at how COVID-19 and rising rent prices has led to an increase of undocumented and unhoused people in the Bay Area.
Guests: Madeleine Bair, Founder of El Timpano, and Marta Martinez, Senior Editor, Latino USA

Sponsored