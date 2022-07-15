Los Angeles County Could Face Mask Mandate In The Coming Weeks

LA County Shifts To CDC's High Level Of COVID Community Risk

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise across the state. And now, federal health officials say L.A. County’s COVID community risk is high.

Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC

New Podcast Looks At Undocumented Community And Housing

Housing is an issue across the state and it's been aggravated by the pandemic. A new podcast, Undocumented and Unhoused, released in partnership with Altiplano and Latino USA, looks at how COVID-19 and rising rent prices has led to an increase of undocumented and unhoused people in the Bay Area.

Guests: Madeleine Bair, Founder of El Timpano, and Marta Martinez, Senior Editor, Latino USA