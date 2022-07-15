Scott and Marisa sit down with new San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, who talks about her family's experience with law enforcement, the loss of her first son and her path to the district attorney's office. Jenkins also discusses her approach to drug crimes, whether San Francisco police undermined Chesa Boudin and what policy changes she plans for the office.
Political Breakdown
Meet Brooke Jenkins, San Francisco's New District Attorney
28:29
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins on Political Breakdown. (Guy Marzorati/KQED)
