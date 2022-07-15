KQED is a proud member of
Political Breakdown

Meet Brooke Jenkins, San Francisco's New District Attorney

28:29
Scott ShaferMarisa Lagos
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins on Political Breakdown. (Guy Marzorati/KQED)

Scott and Marisa sit down with new San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, who talks about her family's experience with law enforcement, the loss of her first son and her path to the district attorney's office. Jenkins also discusses her approach to drug crimes, whether San Francisco police undermined Chesa Boudin and what policy changes she plans for the office.

