CA Attorney General Has Plan For Nearly 1.5 Million California Tenants At Risk Of Eviction

One in seven California tenants are behind on their rent. So, Attorney General Rob Bonta is issuing instructions to sheriff and police departments across the state on how to respond when someone reports an illegal eviction.

Reporter Erin Baldassari, KQED

Child Care Jobs Are Steadily Returning In California

Overall, 91 percent of jobs at daycare centers in California have come back. That might sound good, but the state lags behind the rest of the U.S. economy.

Reporter Daisy Nguyen, KQED

California Public Universities Set To Protect And Even Expand Abortion Access For College Students

Starting January 1, the University of California and Cal State school systems will offer *all* students medication abortions through their student health centers. Thanks to a law that passed in 2019, the new policy will connect more than 62-hundred students statewide with those services. And for some, including those in the UC system, student insurance plans will cover all associated costs.

Reporter Danielle Chiriguayo, KCRW

Ride Share Giant Lyft Spending Millions On Proposition 30, The "Clean Air Initiative

Big money donors supporting Proposition 30 include San Francisco venture capitalist Ron Conway and former Presidential Candidate Tom Steyer. But Lyft has contributed by far the most -- more than seven million dollars. Last year California approved a mandate for ride hailing companies: 90 percent of their miles logged must be with electric cars by 2030.

Climate Editor Kevin Stark, KQED

Palm Springs Removes The Statue Of A Former Mayor And Man Who Evicted Hundreds Of Minority Families in the 1960's To Make Way For New Developments

The statue of Frank Bogert was removed from the front of Palm Springs' City Hall this week. The former actor and rodeo announcer was Mayor of Palm Springs in the 1950s and 60s and oversaw much of the desert city's growth. What's raising controversy is that he also authorized the bulldozing of homes of poor Native American, Black and Latino families from an area of the city called Section 14, back in the 1960s.

Reporter Saul Gonzalez, The California Report