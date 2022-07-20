As Big Basin Finally Reopens, Indigenous Stewardship Key Among Plans for Park's Rebirth

It’s this same ethos that Lopez and the Amah Mutsun want to bring to Big Basin, says Lopez: "to bring back the traditional ways of stewarding and managing these lands."

Concrete ecological asks made by the Amah Mutsun include the management of tree volume.

Maximizing tree growth on land like this "does not make a healthy forest," says Lopez, who is advocating to reduce the number of trees to increase sunlight on the forest floor: "That right there is really important to take care of the insects, the birds, the four-legged who depend on that landscape there for their foods, and their materials — for their survival."

Related is the Amah Mutsun’s request to increase the amount of open meadow within the park, of the kind historically stewarded by Indigenous people there. Such open meadowland was "really important to ensure the biodiversity within the forest," says Lopez.

Already, Big Basin’s natural recovery after the CZU fire provides a glimpse of that sort of change: wildflowers in bloom, like violets, recently carpeted areas of the forest floor. These are "things that you wouldn't necessarily have seen as much under the full canopy cover prior to the fire," Spohrer says.

Rebuilding for wildfire

Big Basin lost numerous historic visitor buildings in the fire, many of which had been established deep within the forest, like the camp store and the nature museum. Now, a lesser-known area of Big Basin called Saddle Mountain — a place Spohrer calls “something that you kind of drove by on your way down into the headquarters” previously — will soon become the home of a new welcome base, with visitor services, parking and a shuttle to take people into the park.

Relocating that infrastructure to this new space isn’t just about making the most of a spot that was less harmed by the CZU fire. It’s about moving away from a parks model that places buildings in ancient old-growth redwoods.

There are several reasons for this shift at Big Basin. For visitors, the park’s decision not to rebuild the structures that burned among the redwoods in 2020 will "allow the ancient forests to be a place where people can have a really natural experience in that forest," says Spohrer. Officials also don’t want to “reestablish structures in a place where it's nearly impossible to defend them,” says Spohrer. “That is not something we want to repeat."

Another reason for moving away from pairing old-growth trees with buildings is still visibly scorched onto the forest floor at Big Basin where those visitor structures once stood — namely, the ferocity with which human-made structures can burn. Not only is it “nearly impossible to protect structures in an environment like this,” says Spohrer, but several of the old-growth redwoods that stretched above those historic buildings were affected greatly by the intensity of the structure fires below them.

Amid the optimism of planning for Big Basin’s future is the ever-present need to safeguard against the next big fire. Prescribed burning is a large part of that conversation.

“For a healthy forest for future generations, we have to really consider the idea of expanding prescribed fire,” says Spohrer. “This park has had a long history of prescribed fire to protect and enhance old growth, but we have to upscale that and we have to think bigger.”

Before colonization, prescribed fire was a key part of Indigenous stewardship of California's lands. Tribes held annual controlled burns to clear out underbrush and to encourage the new growth of plants in a managed way. When those Indigenous communities were forcibly removed from their lands by colonizers, who also banned religious ceremonies, this cultural burning was severely throttled. Both California and federal authorities instead pursued a policy of swiftly extinguishing wildfires — an approach that is only just beginning to be reversed.

Most recently, a history of prescribed fire around Yosemite National Park's iconic Mariposa Grove — a group of giant, ancient sequoias in the park — has been hailed as an instrumental force in defending those trees against the Washburn Fire. Prescribed burns reduced forest fuels in the area, and permitted the fire to move through the grove without inflicting damage on the sequoias themselves.

This need for "good fire" has affected every aspect of the Big Basin redesign, Spohrer says: “By being selective and thoughtful about where we place infrastructure, whether it's buildings or it's trails or anything that's the built environment, we can set ourselves up for the ability to do successful prescribed burning in this area.”

'Restoring the sacredness to the ground'

"I think when you come into this park now as it is even today [post-fire], you can start to experience what this forest felt like prior to when it started being more developed," says Spohrer, who calls this "a significant change" that’s "been influenced by our tribal partners."

But this kind of physical evolution isn’t just about changing the way Big Basin looks and feels for the general public visitor base. For Lopez, it’s also about being clear on the kind of unique, special access and presence that the Amah Mutsun want, and need.

For Lopez, meaningful access to Big Basin for the region’s Indigenous people is key — not temporary stints, or brief allowances in the forest, but the kind of physical and spiritual presence that deepens connection to the land. And the active stewardship that Big Basin officials speak about starts, "first and foremost," he says, "with restoring the sacredness to the ground."

One aspect of this access, Lopez says, is about enabling ceremony: designating a place to gather in the forest, a place to hold tribal meetings. There’s also discussion of what kind of physical buildings could be built at Big Basin for ceremonial purposes, such as a roundhouse that could be used "not just by the Amah Mutsun, but by multiple tribes," says Lopez.

And just as with the Amah Mutsun’s Land Trust, research into the land and Indigenous practices once used there is a key concern for the tribal group when it comes to Big Basin — as is how such research requires physical access. The tribal band’s members want "to study how our ancestors stewarded and managed and lived in the forest," explains Lopez. "What were their food sources? Where did they fish? What were their trade routes? What were the places of the rites of passage or coming-of-age ceremonies?"

Lopez is also keen to include concrete specifics in the conversations around Indigenous partnership in Big Basin’s future — the kinds of granular details that can often get left out of revisioning plans. He says the Amah Mutsun want to work with park officials to find a way for tribal members "that are stewarding Mother Earth and taking care of it in the traditional Indigenous ways" to be financially compensated for their work, rather than having to do it for free.

Lopez has spoken in previous years about how many of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band can no longer afford to live in their ancestral territories, instead having to relocate to areas like the Central Valley. Noting that several tribal members would be "traveling from great distances" to do work in Big Basin, Lopez says, "This should be compensated at a fair rate that is equivalent to others who steward the lands as well, for other organizations."

When it comes to conversations between California park authorities and tribal representatives, "we're not shy," says Lopez. "And that's based on the relationship and the trust that we have so far."

For the Amah Mutsun, meaningful access to Big Basin also means California State Parks acknowledging tribal members as being the ones with “decision-making authority on everything related to our culture,” says Lopez. Yes, the group could “ask to hold a ceremony” in Big Basin, he notes — and park officials could grant or deny that request. But this kind of formality around ceremonial gathering within the park — wherein the Amah Mutsun aren’t able to steer the process themselves, for what could potentially be multiday events — could then plunge tribal members into a world of event-planning bureaucracy, and a permit process that covers every aspect from crowd numbers and parking to trash cans and bathrooms, says Lopez.

“That's not what we want. We want the tribal people to have those kinds of decision-making authorities,” he says. “And that's the voice that we will be asking for.”

Truth telling

“Our creation stories of multiple tribes tell us a Creator gave us the responsibility to take care of Mother Earth and all living things,” says Lopez. “Because this responsibility was given to us by Creator, we are the only ones that have the moral authority — a moral obligation to take care of these lands. And so that's what we want to do: We want to work with these lands to fulfill our obligation to the Awaswas, and to Creator.”