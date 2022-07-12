The Washburn Fire In Yosemite National Park Is Now More Than 2700 Acres, But Fire Crews Are Optimistic About Saving The Giant Sequoias

At a community meeting on Monday night, fire officials remained hopeful that they could protect trees in the Mariposa Grove like the Giant Grizzly.

Reporter Soreath Hok, The California Report

New Heat Maps Show How Hot Weather is Harming Our Health

On the hottest days in California, there are around 8,000 more daily ER visits than on typical days. In LA County alone, there are more than 1,500.

Reporter Caleigh Wells, KCRW

City Officials in San Diego Beginning Process To Fire About 10 Employees Who Refuse COVID Vaccinations And Tests

San Diego requires all employees to be vaccinated for COVID, they but let about 1,000 employees skip the vaccine for religious reasons. Those employees then have to get tested weekly, but a small group refused that, too.

Investigative Reporter Claire Trageser, KPBS

New Report Finds Islamists, White Nationalists And Other Extremists On Social Media Are Bubbling With Genocidal Hate Memes Against Hindus

Report on new cyber-social threat for regions with large Hindu communities, like the San Francisco Bay Area, reveal real world security concerns.

Reporter Rachael Myrow, KQED's Silicon Valley Desk