LA County Ramping Up Its Distribution Of Monkeypox Vaccines

LA County Is Ramping Up Its Distribution Of Monkeypox Vaccines

Los Angeles County's approach to Monkeypox vaccines is different from other parts of the country. L.A. County is taking a more targeted approach by giving out doses only to people who have the disease and their close contacts.

Reporter Jackie Fortier, The California Report

Thousands Of Tenants Denied Pandemic Rent Relief May Soon Get A Second Chance

A judge in Alameda County has ordered the state to temporarily stop issuing denials to rental relief applicants... and to hold off on finalizing many others.

Reporter Erin Baldassari, KQED

The Washburn Fire Doubles In Size: Threatens Oldest Redwoods In The World

More than 2,000 acres have burned and residents and campers near the Washburn fire have been evacuated. The wildfire, which started on July 7th, threatens at least 500 giant sequoias in the Mariposa Grove.

Federal Judge Orders The National Park Service To Stop Tree Removal Operation In Yosemite National Park

Last week's order came after an environmental organization, The Earth Island Institute, sued the National Park Service. The organization says the Park Service failed to provide proper public notice or assess environmental risks.

Reporter Felicia Alvarez, LA Times

LA Has A New Half-A-Billion Dollar Bridge In Boyle Heights Community

Over the weekend, the new Sixth Street Viaduct opened in Los Angeles, and California's newest bridge is the largest and most expensive bridge project in the history of L.A.

Reporter Saul Gonzalez, The California Report

New Report Shows People Are Moving Out Of The Golden State

Researchers looked at moving patterns over the last several years, including during the pandemic. They found the outflow of Californians remained consistent....and many are moving out.

Reporter Matt Guilhem, KCRW