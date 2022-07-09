Shinzo Abe Assassinated | COVID BA.5 Update | This Week in CA News

Shinzo Abe Assassinated

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated July 8, 2022, worked to build ties with Silicon Valley and to craft a pro-democracy theater in the Pacific. Hoover Institution Distinguished Research Fellow Michael Auslin joins us to discuss Abe's work and legacy.

COVID BA.5 Subvariant a 'Different Beast'

UCSF Chair of Medicine Dr. Bob Wachter talks about why he's calling the COVID BA.5 variant "a different beast" and how to defend against ongoing surges of the virus.

This Week in California News and Politics

Gov. Gavin Newsom is running for reelection in California, so why is he running a television ad in Florida? And will Californians vote to make access to abortion a part of the state's constitution? Our panel of reporters helps us unpack these topics and other major news of the week.

Guests:

Adhiti Bandlamudi, KQED reporter

Joe Garofoli, San Francisco Chronicle senior political writer

Jeremy C. Owens, MarketWatch bureau chief

Berkeley Rose Garden

In this week's Something Beautiful, we go to a public garden that opened in 1937 in the East Bay. The Berkeley Rose Garden provides remarkable views of the city and the bay and features more than 100 varieties of the floral delight.