Monkeypox Cases: Double Across the State, More Than A Third In San Francisco

More than a third of Monkeypox cases are in San Francisco, where vaccine supply isn’t. But, health officials have just received over 2,000 new vaccine doses this week.

Reporter Vanessa Rancano, KQED

L-A County Could Reinstate Mask Mandate Due To Increase In COVID Hospital Cases

The number of COVID-19 positive hospital patients continues to climb in L.A. County. So, the county could be headed for another public mask mandate.

Reporter Jackie Fortier, KPCC

New Tax Breaks From The State Hopes To Stabilize California’s Struggling Cannabis Industry

Plenty of people in the industry are still not convinced the shifts will make enough of a dent for small businesses in the cannabis market. We talk to David Downs, Senior Editor at Leafly… who covers cannabis policy and legalization.

Reporter Madi Bolanos, KQED