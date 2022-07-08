Marisa and Scott discuss the latest in prosecutor politics around the state, from the milestone reached by the campaign to recall George Gascón to the appointment of Brooke Jenkins as San Francisco's District Attorney. They also talk about Governor Gavin Newsom's forays into other states and Senator Dianne Feinstein's position on a carve-out to the filibuster to pass abortion rights legislation. Then, they revisit a January 2021 conversation with Orange County Rep. Michelle Steel.
Political Breakdown
Prosecutor Politics, Filibuster Fights and a Conversation with Michelle Steel
28:29
Rep. Michelle Steel (R-CA) (2nd L) talks with reporters during a news conference with (L-R) House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), Rep. Mike McCaul (R-TX) and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) following a House Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on October 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Sponsored