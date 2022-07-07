Military Rocket Test Launch Ends With Explosion near Santa Barbara County

Test Launch At Vanderberg Space Force Base Ends With Huge Explosion

A military rocket test launch on California’s Central Coast ends in failure Wednesday night, with the rocket blowing up seconds after launching from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Reporter Lance Orozco, KCLU

Fire Crews In Northern California Make More Progress Containing the Electra Wildfire

Evacuation orders have been lifted in parts of Amador County as fire crews begin to get a handle on the Electra Fire, which is now 40-percent contained.

What Researchers Say About Lake Tahoe's Water Clarity

Wildfire smoke is likely one reason Lake Tahoe was a little murkier last year. The head of the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center says the lake has not fully recovered from a spike of fine particles that flowed into its waters after the extremely wet year of 2017.

Reporter Steve Milne, CapRadio

The Ongoing Drought Is Having A Huge Impact On California Residents This Summer

The Las Virgenes Municipal Water District serves many communities like Calabasas and Hidden Hills , home to celebrities. And, it’s also home to some of the state’s top water wasters.

Reporter Keith Mizuguchi, KQED

State Regulators Launch An Investigation Into Shots Fired At PG&E Electricity Substation In Kern County Over The Weekend

Damages that led to a power outage and the release of 5- thousand gallons of oil at an unmanned substation northwest of Bakersfield on Saturday has the California Public Utilities Commission investigating.

Reporter Ted Goldberg, KQED

Companies that employ food production workers Cited By State Regulators For Violating Covid-19 Workplace Rules

A new report from the California Institute for Rural Studies says agriculture employees were four times more likely than any other industry, not to follow COVID-19 protocols, like enforcing face masks and physical distancing.

L-A's County Prosecutor Could Soon Be Losing His Job, Much Like His Counterpart In San Francisco, Chesa Boudin

On Wednesday opponents submitted more than enough signatures to qualify for a recall election against District Attorney George Gascon, who some say is soft on crime. A spokesperson with the recall campaign said they spent about $8 million-dollars to gather over 700-thousand signatures. If certified, the election would be the latest in a string of recalls in California.

Two Immigrant Detainees In Bakersfield Say They Are Being Held In Solitary Confinement Because They Support A Labor Strike

The men tell KQED they have been held for about a week at a for-profit, private facility in Central California in retaliation for supporting a peaceful labor strike.

Reporter Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED