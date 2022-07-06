Firefighters Work Thru The Night to Battle Electra Fire: Now 10-Percent Contained

Cal Fire Officials Say Electra Fire Is Now 10-Percent Contained

The Electra Fire which broke out on Monday is 10-percent contained, according to Cal Fire officials. Nearly 1000 residents in Amador and Calaveras Counties are under mandatory evacuation as 4,000 acres have burned and another 1200 structures are threatened.

California Health Officials Warn That The B-A Five Omicron Subvariant Is More Infectious Than First Omicron

Dr. Bob Wachter, UCSF Chair of Medicine says people should continue to vaccinate and get boosters because it’s easy to get the newest variant. Wachter also recommends people continue to wear masks.

A New Report Looks At How Overcrowding At State Prisons Impacted Prisoners And Prison Workers During the Pandemic

University of California researchers found thousands of prisoners and prison workers were infected with COVID-19, despite the high number of those vaccinated at prison facilities across the state.

Mary Franklin Harvin, KQED

San Diego City Employees Who Refuse Vaccinations Or Testing Are At Risk of Being Fired

Advance Notice of Termination letters have gone out to at least three dozen employees, half of them in the San Diego Police Department, for failing to take COVID tests and/or get vaccinated, for religious reasons.

Claire Trageser, KPBS Investigative Reporter