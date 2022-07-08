At Kiss My Boba, Tongan Specialty Helps San Bruno Shop Stand Out

“Our most popular drink is a Tongan mango otai,” Willy Tatola says, “and it’s a specialty beverage that we’d have at our Tongan family functions.”

A Tongan mango otai includes shredded coconut and mango. Willy Tatola is Tongan American – he was born and raised in the East Bay, and his family hails from the southern Pacific archipelago.

Back when Kiss My Boba was a food truck, the Tatolas used to stop by cultural festivals around the Bay Area. One time, Willy’s mom mixed up a big batch of the special-occasion drink and brought it to the Kiss My Boba truck.

“She brought two buckets to us and it sold out immediately,” Willy says. “After that, it clicked in my head that we should sell this drink.”

They use his mother’s recipe and while they still prep the drinks by hand, they have upgraded from small cheese graters to commercial-size shredders to speed up the process (and reduce strain on hands). It’s so popular that some days they’ll have a special order for 100 drinks. Combined with shop and truck sales, Chelsea Tatola says that can mean making up to eight five-gallon buckets. They’ve also introduced a watermelon otai, but Chelsea Tatola says that’s not yet on the regular menu because it’s hard to bring in as much fresh watermelon as they would need.

Boba is made from tapioca, which comes from cassava. Though widely available now across the United States, the boba tea origin story leads back to Taiwan. But Willy Tatola says tapioca is also a staple in the Tongan diet. It might be served as a starchy side, he says, or in a dessert called faikakai.

“[Faikakai] has a tapioca base that we use. And it’s a similar texture to boba but just a little bigger,” he says, adding it’s served with a coconut cream and burnt sugar sauce. “Oh! That’s a good idea for a drink!”

Before becoming a boba drink developer, Willy Tatola worked as a particle scientist at Bayer. He enjoys how each new idea that sends him into the kitchen puts his science skills back to work.

“Iteration is key to getting the perfect recipe,” he says.

Chelsea Tatola says she grew up in a restaurant family. She imagined she would some day find her way into the food arena, though she doubted her skills as a chef. She pursued a career in law enforcement and worked as a police detective, which she was still doing when the Kiss My Boba food truck started to take off.

“We always had so much more fun working our boba food truck after work and on the weekends, that we’re like, 'We love this, why aren’t we doing this every day all day?' ”