Fire Danger Higher Than Normal In Northern, Central California

Fire Threat Above Average In Many Parts of California

California has entered the hottest and driest months of the year, and the Bay Area faces a treacherous fire season. According to the latest wildfire forecast, the potential for wildfire is above normal across Northern and Central California.

Reporter: Kevin Stark, KQED

Los Angeles Renters Get Stronger Eviction Protections

As of July 1, millions of renters in Los Angeles received stronger protections against eviction. The new rules will provide a stronger defense for many L.A. renters who’ve been vulnerable to eviction since April, when a last-minute change in state law temporarily revoked the county’s protections.

Reporter: David Wagner, KPCC

Californians In Some Parts Of The State Face Abortion Access Issues

With the Supreme Court decision last month overturning Roe v. Wade, California has pegged itself as a sanctuary for abortion services. But in many parts of the state, including the Central Valley, those services are hard to come by.

Guest: Lauren Jennings, Reporter, Visalia Times-Delta