Supreme Court Decision On Carbon Pollution Not Expected To Impact California Rules

California Environmental Advocates Concerned About Supreme Court Ruling On Power Plants

A Supreme Court ruling out this week sharply limits the Biden administration’s ability to limit carbon pollution from power plants. But it will not affect California’s aggressive climate laws.

Reporter: Kevin Stark, KQED

California Adds More States To No Travel List

California is adding four new states to the list of places to which state-funded travel is banned due to anti-LGBTQ laws. Attorney General Rob Bonta has added Arizona, Indiana, Louisiana and Utah to California’s do-not-travel list.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

Millions In Debt From Traffic Fees To Be Paid By State

Governor Newsom and the state legislature have agreed to eliminate more than $500 million in late payment fees on traffic violations for Californians. The penalties are known as civil assessments. They get tacked on as fines when someone doesn’t pay off things like speeding tickets on time.

Reporter: Mary Franklin Harvin, The California Report

COVID-19 Cases Jump At LA County Workplaces

More people are getting infected with COVID-19 at work in Los Angeles County. With more than 300 workplaces reporting clusters of COVID-19 cases in the past week, L.A. County health officials are urging people to wear masks indoors.

Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC