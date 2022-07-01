Rep. Pete Aguilar joins Scott and Guy Marzorati to discuss his work on the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. Then, political strategist Marva Diaz joins for an early look at the state ballot measures going before California voters in the fall.
Pete Aguilar on the January 6 Hearings and a Ballot Measure Preview with Marva Diaz
WASHINGTON, DC -U.S. Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) delivers remarks during the third hearing by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building on June 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
