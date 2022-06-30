Two Sports Gambling Bills To Be On November Ballot

California Voters To Decide On Two Pieces Of Sports Betting Legislation

This fall, California voters will decide on two different proposals to legalize and tax betting on sports. Four years after the U.S. Supreme Court made it possible, voters will decide whether to legalize the multi-billion dollar industry here.

Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED

Housing Bill Moves Closer To Passing In Legislature

A controversial state bill that would make it easier to build housing in office spaces or strip malls has passed out of a Senate Committee. The bill has split the state’s construction trade unions.

Reporter: Adhiti Bandlamudi, KQED

Homeless Population Rises Sharply In Sacramento County

Sacramento County’s homeless population hit a new record high this winter at nearly 9300 people. That’s according to the Homeless Point-In-Time-Count, which was released earlier this week.

Reporter: Chris Nichols, CapRadio

EPA Considers Waiver For California's Strict Trucking Standards

California officials urged the federal EPA to let the state enforce its own ambitious clean truck standards at a hearing on Wednesday. The EPA is considering a waiver allowing California to impose strict regulations, forcing manufacturers to limit diesel pollution and increase production of electric trucks.

Reporter: Kevin Stark, KQED

Abortion Funding In Budget Does Not Cover Some Expenses For Women Traveling From Out Of State

California nonprofits that help women access abortion care are reeling from changes to the state budget that lawmakers passed on Wednesday night. Some expenses that they thought would be covered for women traveling from out of state, won’t be.

Reporter: April Dembosky, KQED

UC System To Have Voting Centers, Drop Boxes On Campuses

The University of California has committed to hosting a voting center or ballot drop box at each of its campuses. The plan was announced as part of a partnership with the Secretary of State’s Office to encourage students to vote.

Reporter: Juan Carlos Lara, KQED