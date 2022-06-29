KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Morning Report

Thousands Waiting For Help As Eviction Moratorium Set To Expire

KQED News Staff
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

A woman holds up a big sign that says "Cancel Rents of People Die."
 (Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

As Eviction Protections Expire In California, Thousands Still Waiting For Help

The last of California’s eviction protections expires on Friday. Lawmakers extended the deadline back in March, to give the state more time to pay out emergency rental assistance.  But thousands of people who applied are still waiting, and could soon face eviction.
Reporter: Erin Baldassari, KQED 

State Attorny General Says Reports Of Hate Crimes Skyrocketing In California 

Reported hate crimes in California rose significantly last year, according to a report issued Tuesday by Attorney General Rob Bonta. Overall reports of hate crimes rose nearly 33% last year – to the highest level since right after the 9/11 attacks.
Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED 

Sponsored