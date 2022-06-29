Thousands Waiting For Help As Eviction Moratorium Set To Expire

As Eviction Protections Expire In California, Thousands Still Waiting For Help

The last of California’s eviction protections expires on Friday. Lawmakers extended the deadline back in March, to give the state more time to pay out emergency rental assistance. But thousands of people who applied are still waiting, and could soon face eviction.

Reporter: Erin Baldassari, KQED

Reported hate crimes in California rose significantly last year, according to a report issued Tuesday by Attorney General Rob Bonta. Overall reports of hate crimes rose nearly 33% last year – to the highest level since right after the 9/11 attacks.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED