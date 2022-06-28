California Voters Get To Decide On Abortion Issue in November

State Assembly Votes to Send Abortion Issue To The Voters

In November, California voters will decide whether to enshrine a right to abortion in the state constitution, after the state Assembly voted on Monday to place the question on the November ballot.

Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED

California And Neighboring Arizona Have Drastically Different Laws On Abortion

While abortion in California will remain legal, and the state says it will champion reproductive freedoms, Arizona is looking to enact some of the most draconian abortion laws in the country. What does this mean for both states?

Guest: Howard Fischer, Reporter Capitol Media Services in Arizona

LA Metro Board Of Directors Votes For New Plan To Keep Housing Affordable Near Transit Lines

Los Angeles County has allocated $50 million to start making purchases for 5,000 affordable housing units to help families reduce two big expenses - housing and transportation.

Reporter: Janaya Williams, KCRW