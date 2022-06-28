San Jose Artist Isiah Daniels on What California Can Learn From Norway's Prison System

The goal is to ultimately help reduce California’s high recidivism rate — which a 2019 state auditor's report estimated at an average of 50%. Meanwhile, Norway saw its recidivism rate drop from around 70% to 20% after significant reforms in the nineties.

Isiah Daniels, a San Jose visual artist, saw firsthand what prison life is like in Norway. He was formerly incarcerated at San Quentin and flew for the first time in decades to visit Oslo recently, as part of the first-ever Prison Radio International Conference.

Daniels, who serves on the advisory board of the Uncuffed podcast, a show made by people in California prisons in partnership with Bay Area sister station KALW, talked about his experience with KQED morning host Brian Watt.

This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.

BWATT: When you landed in Oslo, Norway, to do this tour, what was going through your mind?

ISIAH DANIELS: Initially, I was very nervous about just going back into a prison period, especially after spending 21 years in a prison myself. I've overcome a lot of things that didn't quite go my way or I didn't feel good about. Overcoming things is just a matter of saying, you got to do this.

What did Halden Prison look like?

Nothing that I've seen before. When we pulled up to the exterior wall, except I didn't see any barbed wire. I didn't see guard towers. I didn't see anyone standing there with a gun in their hand.

And then we walked in and we walked through a metal detector – I'm ready to pull my shoes off and take my shirt. I'm used to going through metal detectors – but it was nothing like that. They barely checked us.

It reminded you of a setting in some movie where there's trees. There are sections laid out to where the guys can go and sit at a park bench. They can walk off into the woods and channel their thoughts.

As part of this visit, were you able to speak with incarcerated people or correctional officers?

Yes, we had a correctional officer, who was more of a guide than an officer. What she mainly did was get us from one point to another. What I was doing was walking out onto the yard, look around and see who was out there, and then mosey this way a little bit and just introduce myself.

What's a conversation that stands out to you?

I think the one that stood out the most to me was their perception of the guards. They called them friends. They called them help. One of them called him little brother.

Wow. “Little brother” in Norwegian, I'm going to assume.

One guy was kind of interpreting something from the guy. He said they're just like family. He said, these guards, they care about me. They care about us. They care about our education. They care about our success. They even care about our families.

Most of the guys we talked to told us more about the United States than some of us even knew. Because what they do, they watch us and they question, Why are we like this?