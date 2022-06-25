With Roe v. Wade Overturned, What's Next for Our Constitutional Rights?

Susan Pedrick, who was riding the 38R bus on her way to city hall for a rally, told KQED that she got pregnant when she was 15.

“I had an abortion the year after Roe v. Wade was passed,” said Pedrick, a 63-year-old San Franciscan. “I would have had a baby when I was 16. I didn’t have to do that because of Roe v. Wade.”

The fencing and stages set up for Pride made it hard for people — there were crowds from multiple organized protests — to congregate on the city hall grounds, where Taajvi Singh talked about how the Court’s decision could negatively impact generations of families.

“Because when a child is born, and a mom is not financially stable — like, an example, I’m 19, I’m not financially stable to keep a child,” Singh, who lives in South San Francisco, said. “I would not be able to provide them with a good life, a good future. That will make such a big difference. And that’s what deeply upsets me.”

Outside the Ferry Building, Sonoma resident Gretchen Johnson-Gelb waited with her daughter, Lily Gelb, before the crowd began marching toward Market Street.

“To really realize that we’re going backwards, like we have fewer rights than our parents — that’s pretty shocking, crazy and upsetting,” Gelb, 16, said.

Her mother, a nurse practitioner, said she’s been fighting the anti-abortion movement since the 90s.

“My concern is we’re gonna get overloaded,” said Johnson-Gelb, referring to California’s positioning as an abortion sanctuary state. “There’s going to need to be a lot of help within the healthcare system, and other systems to make this possible — to be able to be a safe haven for other people from other states.”

California, once again, finds itself as a refuge for people seeking abortions and reproductive care, as it was one of four states that legalized abortions before Roe v. Wade. California has some of the strongest abortion laws in the country, as KQED’s Carly Severn wrote in a detailed piece on what the ruling means for the state. As KQED’s April Dembosky reported in May, lawmakers are positioning California as an abortion sanctuary, preparing to welcome patients from around the country.