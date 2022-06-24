California, Oregon and Washington Create Coalition to Increase Abortion Access For Those in Other States

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at a Friday press conference that the Dobbs decision will shape how voters evaluate those seeking office this year.

"While Republicans seek to punish and control women, Democrats will keep fighting ferociously to enshrine Roe v. Wade into law of the land," Pelosi said. "This cruel ruling is outrageous and heart-wrenching. But make no mistake, it's all on the ballot in November. "

Also Friday, President Joe Biden directed the Health and Human Services Department to take steps to make sure abortion and contraception medications are available "to the fullest extent possible," and his administration plans to protect the right to travel to another state for an abortion.

"The health and life of women of our nation are now at risk," Biden said. "Make no mistake. This decision is the culmination of a deliberate effort over decades to upset the balance of our law."

Biden added that voters should make their voices heard, calling on them to elect candidates that will restore the right to an abortion at the congressional and local level.

"This fall, Roe is on the ballot. Personal freedoms are on the ballot. The right to privacy, liberty, equality, they're all on the ballot," Biden said.

In the meantime, Newsom's alliance with the governors of Oregon and Washington — Kate Brown and Jay Inslee — pledged to the Multi-State Commitment to Reproductive Freedom, which they announced in a statement Friday.