News

California, Oregon and Washington Create Coalition to Increase Abortion Access For Those in Other States

Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez
Photographs of governors from Washington, Oregon and California
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (left), Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and California Gov Gavin Newsom pledged to work together to protect abortion rights and provide access for people from restrictive states seeking abortions.  (Getty Images by Karen Ducey, Shannon Finney and Justin Sullivan )

On the same day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, upending 50 years of federal protection of abortion rights, the governors of California, Washington and Oregon pledged to protect these rights together.

The three states will form a new alliance to legally defend people from other states seeking an abortion, and to protect medical providers, too.

"Reproductive freedoms are under attack," said Gov. Gavin Newsom, "that's why California, Oregon and Washington are building the West Coast Offense to protect patients' access to reproductive care."

The Supreme Court's opinion today in Dobbs v. Johnson triggered laws in nearly half of U.S. states to restrict abortions. In a speech Friday, President Joe Biden warned that maternal mortality will rise after the judicial decision, which California lawmakers said made the state's efforts even more crucial.

State officials earlier estimated some 1.4 million people may seek abortions here from out-of-state should Roe v. Wade be overturned, an almost 3,000% increase.

In order to help bring vulnerable pregnant people across state lines, California will need to secure funding through state law, an effort already underway. The states have also pledged to refuse non-fugitive law enforcement extradition of people who are being prosecuted for receiving legal abortion services.

But state politicians are also preparing Californians for the realities behind those promises.

"I think it's going to drive many people into very terrible situations with a lack of access to safe and legal abortion," Assemblymember Buffy Wicks, D-Oakland, told KQED. "Women's lives are on the line now, and I think it makes the work of places like California all the more important."


And Californians have much at stake, too. The state has historically struggled to provide abortion access to its own citizens, especially people living in rural counties.

As KQED previously reported, a 2017 study by the Guttmacher Institute, an abortion-rights advocacy and policy organization, found that some 40% of mostly rural counties in California — home to hundreds of thousands of women in the state — had no clinics that provided abortions. That means even in a state with some of the nation's most progressive abortion laws, many must travel more than 100 miles to find a provider.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at a Friday press conference that the Dobbs decision will shape how voters evaluate those seeking office this year.

"While Republicans seek to punish and control women, Democrats will keep fighting ferociously to enshrine Roe v. Wade into law of the land," Pelosi said. "This cruel ruling is outrageous and heart-wrenching. But make no mistake, it's all on the ballot in November. "

Also Friday, President Joe Biden directed the Health and Human Services Department to take steps to make sure abortion and contraception medications are available "to the fullest extent possible," and his administration plans to protect the right to travel to another state for an abortion.

"The health and life of women of our nation are now at risk," Biden said. "Make no mistake. This decision is the culmination of a deliberate effort over decades to upset the balance of our law."

Biden added that voters should make their voices heard, calling on them to elect candidates that will restore the right to an abortion at the congressional and local level.

"This fall, Roe is on the ballot. Personal freedoms are on the ballot. The right to privacy, liberty, equality, they're all on the ballot," Biden said.

In the meantime, Newsom's alliance with the governors of Oregon and Washington — Kate Brown and Jay Inslee — pledged to the Multi-State Commitment to Reproductive Freedom, which they announced in a statement Friday.

"We'll fight like hell to protect your rights, and your safety," Newsom said.

The governors made these promises, jointly:

  • To protect against states hostile to abortion rights from targeting patients who receive healthcare services in the Western states, and healthcare providers who offer it.
  • To protect against out-of-state "investigations, inquiries and arrests" of anyone aiding legal abortion access in Western states.
  • To refuse non-fugitive extradition of people providing abortion access, or seeking abortions, for those in other states seeking criminal prosecutions.
  • To protect against liability insurers from taking "adverse actions" after helping provide abortion access in Western states.
  • To legally defend licensed medical professionals in their efforts to provide reproductive healthcare, "in compliance with state and federal law."
  • To provide more access to abortion services, and to grow the pool of qualified practitioners who may provide abortion.

While the decision was expected, "this is just a complete gutting of so many people's bodily autonomy," said Jessica Pinckney, executive director of Access Reproductive Justice. She added that abortion funds are ready to help people in this moment. "That gives me solace in these trying times," she said.

KQED's Scott Shafer, Marisa Lagos, Tyche Hendricks and Alexis Madrigal contributed to this report. NPR's Ximena Bustillo also contributed to this report.