After the Supreme Courts Ruling This Week California Lawmakers Gearing Up To Tighten Gun Laws

Reaction From State Lawmakers On The Supreme Courts Ruling on Gun Laws

California has some of the strictest gun laws in the country. Next week state lawmakers are expected to pass a bill that will make carrying a concealed weapon her even harder.

Reporter: Kris Hooks, CapRadio

Republican Nathan Hochman Will Face Democrat Rob Bonta In The Race for Attorney General

Nathan Hochman, a former prosecutor and defense lawyer, has won enough votes to face California's Democratic Attorney General, Rob Bonta, in the November general election in California. Hochman won 18% of the vote in the June 7th primary, while Bonta garnered 54.8%, according to the latest figures released on Thursday by the California Secretary of State's Office.

Church Shooting in Laguna Woods Last Month Brings Attention to Asian Hate For Taiwanese Immigrants And their Children

Prosecutors say the accused gunman who attacked a Taiwanese congregation in Laguna Woods was motivated by hate. The shooting shows a painful and complex past for Taiwanese immigrants and their American children.

Reporter: Josie Huang, KPCC