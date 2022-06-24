Marisa and Scott talk with Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan about how Democrats in the state legislature are preparing for a possible reversal of Roe v. Wade and where talks stand on an inflation relief legislation. Then, John Myers, former capitol bureau chief for the Los Angeles Times and KQED, joins to talk about his career covering state government as he heads to become Chief of Public Affairs at CalPERS.
Political Breakdown
Rebecca Bauer-Kahan on Preparing for Abortion Decision and John Myers Signs Off
28:59
Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, D-Orinda, on Political Breakdown. (Guy Marzorati/KQED)
